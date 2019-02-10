Grammy Awards 2019: The red carpet’s best and worst looks

Music’s biggest night also had some of the best fashion.

The 61st annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday in Los Angeles, with some of music’s biggest stars hitting the stage and red carpet.

This year performers include Kacey Musgraves, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Post Malone, Lady Gaga and Canada’s very own Shawn Mendes.

Fashion and beauty highlights this year include everything from Janelle Monáe’s stunning headpiece to host Alicia Key’s classic no-makeup look to glitter, tulle and many chic suits.

But, like other red carpets, there was also a mix of controversial fashion statements and outfits that just didn’t work.

Below are some of our best and worst picks for this year’s Grammy Awards.

Best Dressed

Alicia Keys



Credit: Getty Images

Alessia Cara



Credit: Getty Images

H.E.R

Credit: Getty Images

Camila Cabello



Credit: Getty Images

Cardi B

Credit: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes



Credit: Getty Images

Lady Gaga



Credit: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez



Credit: Getty Images

Ella Mai

Credit: Getty Images

Bebe Rexha



Credit: Getty Images

Backstreet Boys

Credit: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

Credit: Getty Images

Mark Ronson



Credit: Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

Credit: Getty Images

Dolly Parton

Credit: Getty Images

BTS

Credit: Getty Images

Pusha T



Credit: Getty Images

Dua Lipa

Credit: Getty Images

Eve



Credit: Getty Images

Leon Bridges



Credit: Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves

Worst Dressed

Katy Perry



Credit: Getty Images

Ashanti



Credit: Getty Images

Heidi Klum



Credit: Getty Images

Saint Heart



Credit: Getty Images

St. Vincent



Credit: Getty Images

Joy Villa



Credit: Getty Images

CeeLo Green

Credit: Getty Images

— with files from Chris Jancelewicz

arti.patel@globalnews.ca

Follow @ArtiPatel