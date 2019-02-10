Lifestyle
Grammy Awards 2019: The red carpet’s best and worst looks

By Senior National Online Journalist, Smart Living  Global News

Getty Images
Music’s biggest night also had some of the best fashion.

The 61st annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday in Los Angeles, with some of music’s biggest stars hitting the stage and red carpet.

This year performers include Kacey Musgraves, Camila Cabello, Cardi BPost MaloneLady Gaga and Canada’s very own Shawn Mendes.

READ MORE: Grammy Awards 2019 — Full list of winners

Fashion and beauty highlights this year include everything from Janelle Monáe’s stunning headpiece to host Alicia Key’s classic no-makeup look to glitter, tulle and many chic suits.

But, like other red carpets, there was also a mix of controversial fashion statements and outfits that just didn’t work.

Below are some of our best and worst picks for this year’s Grammy Awards.

Best Dressed

Alicia Keys


Alessia Cara


H.E.R

Camila Cabello


Cardi B

Shawn Mendes


Lady Gaga


Jennifer Lopez


Ella Mai

Bebe Rexha


Backstreet Boys

Miley Cyrus

READ MORE: 2019 Grammys marked by drama and drop-outs

Mark Ronson


Janelle Monáe

Dolly Parton

BTS

Pusha T


Dua Lipa

Eve


Leon Bridges


Kacey Musgraves

Worst Dressed

Katy Perry


Ashanti


Heidi Klum


READ MORE: Here are the Canadians to watch at this year’s Grammys

Saint Heart


St. Vincent


Joy Villa


CeeLo Green

— with files from Chris Jancelewicz

