Grammy Awards 2019: The red carpet’s best and worst looks

Music’s biggest night also had some of the best fashion.
The 61st annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday in Los Angeles, with some of music’s biggest stars hitting the stage and red carpet.
This year performers include Kacey Musgraves, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Post Malone, Lady Gaga and Canada’s very own Shawn Mendes.
Fashion and beauty highlights this year include everything from Janelle Monáe’s stunning headpiece to host Alicia Key’s classic no-makeup look to glitter, tulle and many chic suits.
But, like other red carpets, there was also a mix of controversial fashion statements and outfits that just didn’t work.
Below are some of our best and worst picks for this year’s Grammy Awards.
— with files from Chris Jancelewicz
