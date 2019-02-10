Grammy Awards 2019: Full list of winners

It’s music’s biggest night.
The 61st annual Grammy Awards feature numerous performances by some of the most popular music artists on the planet. Among the performers this year are Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Canadian singer Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Post Malone, Lady Gaga and more.
Chart-toppers Drake and Shawn Mendes made Canadians proud by picking up multiple nominations — Drake with seven, Mendes with two.
Legendary singer Diana Ross is billed to give a “very special performance” for her 75th birthday and her contributions to music. Additionally, there will be a tribute to Aretha Franklin, who died in August 2018.
Fifteen-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys is the host. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Find the complete list of winners in the major categories, below, updated as the ceremony goes on.
H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Brandie Carlile — By the Way, I Forgive You
Drake — Scorpion
Various Artists — Black Panther: The Album
Kacey Musgraves — Golden Hour
Post Malone — Beerbongs & Bentleys
Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy
Janelle Monáe — Dirty Computer
Cardi B — I Like It
Brandi Carlile — The Joke
Childish Gambino — This Is America
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper — Shallow
Drake — God’s Plan
Kendrick Lamar and SZA — All the Stars
Post Malone and 21 Savage — Rockstar
Zedd and Maren Morris — The Middle
Kendrick Lamar and SZA — All the Stars
Ella Mai — Boo’d Up
Drake — God’s Plan
Shawn Mendes — In My Blood
Brandy Carlile — The Joke
Zedd and Maren Morris — The Middle
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper — Shallow
** WINNER: Childish Gambino — This Is America
Chloe X Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lupa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Beck — Colours
Camila Cabello — Havana (Live)
Ariana Grande — God Is a Woman
** WINNER: Lady Gaga — Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)
Post Malone — Better Now
Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato — Fall in Line
Backstreet Boys — Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
Tony Bennett and Diana Krall — ‘S Wonderful
** WINNER: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper — Shallow
Maroon 5 and Cardi B — Girls Like You
Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton — Say Something
Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey — The Middle
Toni Braxton — Long As I Live
The Carters — Summer
Lalah Hathaway — Y O Y
** WINNER: H.E.R. ft. Daniel Caesar — Best Part
PJ Morton — First Began
Arctic Monkeys — Four Out of Five
** WINNER: Chris Cornell — When Bad Does Good
The Fever 333 — Made an America
Greta Van Fleet — Highway Tune
Halestorm — Uncomfortable
Cardi B — Be Careful
Drake — Nice for What
** WINNER (TIE): Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Black — King’s Dead
** WINNER (TIE): Anderson .Paak — Bubblin
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee — Sicko Mode
Between the Buried and Me — Condemned to the Gallows
Deafheaven — Honeycomb
** WINNER: High on Fire — Electric Messiah
Trivium — Betrayer
Underoath — On My Teeth
Camila Cabello — Camila
Kelly Clarkson — Meaning of Life
** WINNER: Ariana Grande — Sweetener
Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes
P!nk — Beautiful Trauma
Taylor Swift — Reputation
Toni Braxton — Sex and Cigarettes
Leon Bridges — Good Thing
Lalah Hathaway — Honestly
H.E.R. — Her
PJ Morton — Gumbo Unplugged (Live)
Tony Bennett and Diana Krall — Love is Here to Stay
** WINNER: Willie Nelson — My Way
Gregory Porter — Nat “King” Cole & Me
Seal — Standards (Deluxe)
Barbra Streisand — The Music… The Mem’ries… The Magic!
Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy
Mac Miller — Swimming
Nipsey Hussle — Victory Lap
Pusha T — Daytona
Travis Scott — Astroworld
Alice in Chains — Rainier Fog
Fall Out Boy — Mania
Ghost — Prequelle
** WINNER: Greta Van Fleet — From the Fires
Weezer — Pacific Daydream
Arctic Monkeys — Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino
** WINNER: Beck — Colors
Björk — Utopia
David Byrne — American Utopia
St. Vincent — Masseduction
Kelsea Ballerini — Unapologetically
Brothers Osborne — Port Saint Joe
Ashley McBryde — Girl Going Nowhere
Kacey Musgraves — Golden Hour
Chris Stapleton — From a Room: Volume 2
God’s Plan — Drake
King’s Dead — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, James Blake
Lucky You — Eminem
Sicko Mode — Travis Scott feat. Drake
Win — Jay Rock
Black Smoke Rising — Greta Van Fleet
Jumpsuit — Twenty One Pilots
Mantra — Bring Me the Horizon
** WINNER: Masseduction — St. Vincent
Rats — Ghost
** WINNER: Boo’d Up — Ella Mai
Come Through and Chill — Miguel
Feels Like Summer — Childish Gambino
Focus — Darhyl Camper Jr.
Long As I Live — Toni Braxton
Break Up in the End — Cole Swindell
Dear Hate — Vince Gill
I Lived it — Blake Shelton
** WINNER: Space Cowboy — Kacey Musgraves
Tequila — Dan + Shay
When Someone Stops Loving You — Little Big Town
For a complete list of the 2019 Grammy Awards, visit the official site.
— With files from Adam Wallis and the Canadian PressFollow @CJancelewicz
