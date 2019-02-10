Grammy Awards 2019: Full list of winners

It’s music’s biggest night.

Help us improve GlobalNews.ca Take the survey now!

The 61st annual Grammy Awards feature numerous performances by some of the most popular music artists on the planet. Among the performers this year are Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Canadian singer Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Post Malone, Lady Gaga and more.

Chart-toppers Drake and Shawn Mendes made Canadians proud by picking up multiple nominations — Drake with seven, Mendes with two.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande pulls out of the Grammys over ‘disagreements’

Legendary singer Diana Ross is billed to give a “very special performance” for her 75th birthday and her contributions to music. Additionally, there will be a tribute to Aretha Franklin, who died in August 2018.

Fifteen-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys is the host. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Find the complete list of winners in the major categories, below, updated as the ceremony goes on.

—

Album of the Year

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Brandie Carlile — By the Way, I Forgive You

Drake — Scorpion

Various Artists — Black Panther: The Album

Kacey Musgraves — Golden Hour

Post Malone — Beerbongs & Bentleys

Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy

Janelle Monáe — Dirty Computer

Record of the Year

Cardi B — I Like It

Brandi Carlile — The Joke

Childish Gambino — This Is America

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper — Shallow

Drake — God’s Plan

Kendrick Lamar and SZA — All the Stars

Post Malone and 21 Savage — Rockstar

Zedd and Maren Morris — The Middle

Song of the Year

Kendrick Lamar and SZA — All the Stars

Ella Mai — Boo’d Up

Drake — God’s Plan

Shawn Mendes — In My Blood

Brandy Carlile — The Joke

Zedd and Maren Morris — The Middle

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper — Shallow

** WINNER: Childish Gambino — This Is America

WATCH: Ariana Grande drops a new album and Netflix comes out with a binge-worthy series

Best New Artist

Chloe X Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lupa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beck — Colours

Camila Cabello — Havana (Live)

Ariana Grande — God Is a Woman

** WINNER: Lady Gaga — Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)

Post Malone — Better Now

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato — Fall in Line

Backstreet Boys — Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

Tony Bennett and Diana Krall — ‘S Wonderful

** WINNER: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper — Shallow

Maroon 5 and Cardi B — Girls Like You

Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton — Say Something

Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey — The Middle

Best R&B Performance

Toni Braxton — Long As I Live

The Carters — Summer

Lalah Hathaway — Y O Y

** WINNER: H.E.R. ft. Daniel Caesar — Best Part

PJ Morton — First Began

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne admitted to hospital with flu ‘complications’

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys — Four Out of Five

** WINNER: Chris Cornell — When Bad Does Good

The Fever 333 — Made an America

Greta Van Fleet — Highway Tune

Halestorm — Uncomfortable

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B — Be Careful

Drake — Nice for What

** WINNER (TIE): Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Black — King’s Dead

** WINNER (TIE): Anderson .Paak — Bubblin

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee — Sicko Mode

Best Metal Performance

Between the Buried and Me — Condemned to the Gallows

Deafheaven — Honeycomb

** WINNER: High on Fire — Electric Messiah

Trivium — Betrayer

Underoath — On My Teeth

Best Pop Vocal Album

Camila Cabello — Camila

Kelly Clarkson — Meaning of Life

** WINNER: Ariana Grande — Sweetener

Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes

P!nk — Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift — Reputation

WATCH: 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Controversy

Best R&B Album

Toni Braxton — Sex and Cigarettes

Leon Bridges — Good Thing

Lalah Hathaway — Honestly

H.E.R. — Her

PJ Morton — Gumbo Unplugged (Live)

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Tony Bennett and Diana Krall — Love is Here to Stay

** WINNER: Willie Nelson — My Way

Gregory Porter — Nat “King” Cole & Me

Seal — Standards (Deluxe)

Barbra Streisand — The Music… The Mem’ries… The Magic!

Best Rap Album

Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy

Mac Miller — Swimming

Nipsey Hussle — Victory Lap

Pusha T — Daytona

Travis Scott — Astroworld

Best Rock Album

Alice in Chains — Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy — Mania

Ghost — Prequelle

** WINNER: Greta Van Fleet — From the Fires

Weezer — Pacific Daydream

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys — Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

** WINNER: Beck — Colors

Björk — Utopia

David Byrne — American Utopia

St. Vincent — Masseduction

Best Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini — Unapologetically

Brothers Osborne — Port Saint Joe

Ashley McBryde — Girl Going Nowhere

Kacey Musgraves — Golden Hour

Chris Stapleton — From a Room: Volume 2



Best Rap Song

God’s Plan — Drake

King’s Dead — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, James Blake

Lucky You — Eminem

Sicko Mode — Travis Scott feat. Drake

Win — Jay Rock

Best Rock Song

Black Smoke Rising — Greta Van Fleet

Jumpsuit — Twenty One Pilots

Mantra — Bring Me the Horizon

** WINNER: Masseduction — St. Vincent

Rats — Ghost

Best R&B Song

** WINNER: Boo’d Up — Ella Mai

Come Through and Chill — Miguel

Feels Like Summer — Childish Gambino

Focus — Darhyl Camper Jr.

Long As I Live — Toni Braxton

Best Country Song

Break Up in the End — Cole Swindell

Dear Hate — Vince Gill

I Lived it — Blake Shelton

** WINNER: Space Cowboy — Kacey Musgraves

Tequila — Dan + Shay

When Someone Stops Loving You — Little Big Town

For a complete list of the 2019 Grammy Awards, visit the official site.

— With files from Adam Wallis and the Canadian Press