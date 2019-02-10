Bebe Rexha wears Monsoori gown for Grammys after designers called her ‘too big’

Bebe Rexha hit the red carpet, wowing in a gorgeous red Monsoori gown during her Grammys arrival.

The best new artist nominee didn’t take “no” for an answer when she was called “too big” by many designers a few weeks ago. The singer took to social media to address the styling controversy.

Im sorry, I had to get this off my chest. If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large! Anddddd My size 8 ass is still going to the Grammys. #LOVEYOURBODY pic.twitter.com/0nqdjXf0Dw — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) January 21, 2019

In a Twitter video that went viral, the Meant To Be singer called out fashion designers who refused to dress her because she’s “too big.” “If a size 6 – 8 is too big, then I don’t know what to tell you,” she continued. “I don’t wanna wear your f***ing dresses.”

Many designers reached out to Rexha following her tweet and her fans have been waiting to see which design house she would end up going with on music’s biggest night.

Variety caught up with the singer-songwriter over the weekend looking for an update. “I have two options, and I’m gonna pick the one I feel like in the moment,” Rexha revealed. “I don’t know which one to wear. It’s either gonna be a really big hot pink dress, or it’s gonna be this red Marilyn Monroe thing…it’s like a darker red with tons of tulle.”

In the end, she selected the show-stopping Monsoori number. Joking with Variety, Rexha shared the perks of rocking a big dress: “[It’s] puffy so I can eat whatever I want.”

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight’s Sophie Schillaci on the Grammys carpet, the I‘m A Mess songstress explained why she ultimately chose to partner with Monsoori. “He won Vogue Arabia‘s No. 1 designer,” Rexha gushed. “He worked with my body and I feel amazing.”

The two-time nominee continued: “I wanted to go for a princess look, but not only that, I had Karl Lagerfeld, Jeremy Scott, Moschino, Christian Siriano and Michael Costello all send me stuff and that was really awesome,” she revealed. “I really didn’t expect that, so my size 8 a** is here on the red carpet.”