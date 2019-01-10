Woman found dead in suspected Toronto apartment murder-suicide identified

A 30-year-old Toronto woman who died in a suspected murder-suicide at an east-end apartment building has been identified by police.

Police said in an update on Thursday that officers and paramedics were called to the Birchmount Road highrise, located south of St. Clair Avenue East, just after 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lorraine Kerubo Ogoti was found in an eighth-floor apartment with life-threatening stab wounds. She died a short time later.

Emergency crews also found a man dead in front of the apartment building and below the unit where Ogoti was found.

Police said a post-mortem examination conducted on the man, whom police identified as 40-year-old Mowlid Hassan, determined he died from blunt force trauma.

Officers said while the investigation continues, no one else is wanted in connection with the incident.

Ogoti is Toronto’s second homicide victim of 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Toronto police homicide squad at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

0110 18:15 Homicide #2/2019, 544 Birchmount Road, Lorraine Kerubo Ogoti, 30 https://t.co/SlTulPHDL3 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) January 10, 2019