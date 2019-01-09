Homicide investigating murder-suicide at east-end Toronto apartment

Homicide has taken over the investigation in what police sources told Global News is a murder-suicide at an east-end Toronto apartment building Tuesday afternoon.
Officers and paramedics were called to a Birchmount Road highrise south of St. Clair Avenue East just after 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police located a 40-year-old man on the ground in front of the building suffering from life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE: 2 dead in suspected murder-suicide at east-end Toronto apartment, police sources say
Upon further investigation, officers were led to a unit on the eighth floor where they found a 30-year-old woman also suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Police said both victims succumbed to their injuries at the scene and were pronounced dead.
A police spokesperson said the incident is believed to be isolated and that there’s no immediate threat to public safety.
There are no outstanding suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
— With files from Nick Westoll and Catherine McDonald
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.