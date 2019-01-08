2 found dead at east-end Toronto apartment

Toronto police say two people were found dead Tuesday afternoon at an apartment building in the city’s east end.

Officers and paramedics were called to a Birchmount Road high-rise, south of St. Clair Avenue East, just after 2:15 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News two patients were assessed at the scene and no one was taken to hospital.

#Breaking Toronto police confirm to us 2 people are dead here at 544 Birchmount. Investigators say there is no threat to public safety. Call came in at 2:17 pm as unknown trouble call. Police are also inside a unit on the 8th floor. Still unclear what happened here @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/7kGj3U8cIH — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) January 8, 2019

A body covered by a tarp could be seen just outside of the building’s front door. Officers could also be seen inside an apartment unit.

A police spokesperson said it’s believed this is an isolated incident and that there’s no immediate threat to public safety.

The circumstances leading up to the incident weren’t immediately clear, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4100.

— With files from Catherine McDonald

#BreakingNews Massive scene at Birchmount & St Clair. Building taped off with @torontopolice tape. Body covered with tarp out front door of building. Ambulance on scene. @torontomedics tell @globalnewsto were called here at 14:15 to assess 2 patients. No one transported yet pic.twitter.com/mDjTrOtU4P — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) January 8, 2019

UNKNOWN TROUBLE: Birchmount Road, south of St. Clair Avenue East, @tps41Div. Called at 2:17pm, officers attend and located two people deceased. The investigating is on-going. Anyone with info contact 41 Division. #GO45560 ^CdK — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 8, 2019