2 found dead at east-end Toronto apartment
Toronto police say two people were found dead Tuesday afternoon at an apartment building in the city’s east end.
Officers and paramedics were called to a Birchmount Road high-rise, south of St. Clair Avenue East, just after 2:15 p.m.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News two patients were assessed at the scene and no one was taken to hospital.
READ MORE: Man, 34, charged in connection with Toronto’s first homicide of 2019
A body covered by a tarp could be seen just outside of the building’s front door. Officers could also be seen inside an apartment unit.
A police spokesperson said it’s believed this is an isolated incident and that there’s no immediate threat to public safety.
The circumstances leading up to the incident weren’t immediately clear, the spokesperson said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4100.
— With files from Catherine McDonald
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.