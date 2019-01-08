Crime
January 8, 2019 1:07 pm

Man, 34, charged in connection with Toronto’s first homicide of 2019

By Editorial Assistant  Global News

A stabbing in Toronto’s east end has left a 36-year-old man dead, marking the city’s first homicide of 2019.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
A A

Toronto police say a 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with the city’s first homicide of 2019.

Officers were called to a Toronto Community Housing building near Gordonridge Place and Danforth Road around 12:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a stabbing.

READ MORE: Scarborough stabbing marks Toronto’s first homicide of 2019

When they arrived on the scene, police located 36-year-old Ian Dyer with a stab wound to his upper body inside an apartment on the 12th floor of the building.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The stabbing occurred in a building where violence has been common recently, leading to strong condemnation from Mayor John Tory and calls from residents for more resources to prevent future violence.

READ MORE: Police chief says high homicide rate in 2018 Toronto was a ‘unique’ year

On Tuesday, police announced that Leigh Ming of Toronto was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Ming appeared in a Toronto court Tuesday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Gordonridge Place
Homicide
Police
Scarborough
Stabbing
TCHC
Toronto
Toronto Community Housing
Toronto crime
Toronto Homicide
Toronto Police
Toronto Violence

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.