Man, 34, charged in connection with Toronto’s first homicide of 2019

Toronto police say a 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with the city’s first homicide of 2019.

Officers were called to a Toronto Community Housing building near Gordonridge Place and Danforth Road around 12:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived on the scene, police located 36-year-old Ian Dyer with a stab wound to his upper body inside an apartment on the 12th floor of the building.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The stabbing occurred in a building where violence has been common recently, leading to strong condemnation from Mayor John Tory and calls from residents for more resources to prevent future violence.

On Tuesday, police announced that Leigh Ming of Toronto was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Ming appeared in a Toronto court Tuesday.