Scarborough stabbing marks Toronto’s first homicide of 2019

Toronto police say a man is dead after a stabbing in Scarborough early Sunday morning.

The man’s death marks Toronto’s first homicide of 2019.

READ MORE: Police chief says high homicide rate in 2018 Toronto was a ‘unique’ year

Police said they received reports of a stabbing near Gordonridge Pl. and Danforth Rd. around 12:30 a.m.

When authorities arrived on scene they located a male in his 30s with obvious signs of trauma to his upper body inside of a Toronto Community Housing building in the area.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

READ MORE: New Toronto police homicide squad leader revamping unit, calls 2019 ‘decision-making year’

Police have not made any arrests or released any suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.