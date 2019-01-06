Scarborough stabbing marks Toronto’s first homicide of 2019
Toronto police say a man is dead after a stabbing in Scarborough early Sunday morning.
The man’s death marks Toronto’s first homicide of 2019.
Police said they received reports of a stabbing near Gordonridge Pl. and Danforth Rd. around 12:30 a.m.
When authorities arrived on scene they located a male in his 30s with obvious signs of trauma to his upper body inside of a Toronto Community Housing building in the area.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police have not made any arrests or released any suspect description.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
