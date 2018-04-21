Man dead following daylight stabbing in east-end Toronto: police
Toronto police say one man is dead after a stabbing in Toronto’s east end Saturday morning.
Police said a call came in around 8:00 a.m., about a possible stabbing on Gordonridge Place near Danforth Road.
Officers said they entered an apartment building and found a man in his 30s with stab wounds.
He was pronounced dead on scene.
Police said homicide has taken over the investigation.
More to come.
