Man dead following daylight stabbing in east-end Toronto: police

Toronto police say one man is dead after a stabbing in Toronto’s east end Saturday morning.

Police said a call came in around 8:00 a.m., about a possible stabbing on Gordonridge Place near Danforth Road.

Stabbing call: Gordonridge & Danforth Rd area. Police o/s, no victim located yet, investigation continues. Will update when I have further #GO711597 ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 21, 2018

Officers said they entered an apartment building and found a man in his 30s with stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said homicide has taken over the investigation.

More to come.