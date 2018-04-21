Crime
April 21, 2018 9:41 am
Updated: April 21, 2018 9:55 am

Man dead following daylight stabbing in east-end Toronto: police

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating a fatal-stabbing in Toronto's east-end.

Nick Westoll / Global News
Toronto police say one man is dead after a stabbing in Toronto’s east end Saturday morning.

Police said a call came in around 8:00 a.m., about a possible stabbing on Gordonridge Place near Danforth Road.

Officers said they entered an apartment building and found a man in his 30s with stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said homicide has taken over the investigation.

More to come.

