Police investigate fatal shooting in Etobicoke

One person has died in hospital following a shooting in Etobicoke late Wednesday evening.

Toronto police responded to a call around 9:19 p.m. at Elmhurst Drive and Redwater Drive just west of Islington Avenue.

A person was located with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

The age and gender of the deceased has not been released.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the homicide unit at 416-808-7400.

The shooting death is the city’s third homicide of 2019.

The victim from this shooting has succumbed to their injures and has been pronounce dead. Witnesses are asked to call our Homicide Squad at 416-808-7400 54928 @tps23div @tpshomicide ^ma — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 10, 2019