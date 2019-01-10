Crime
January 10, 2019 6:30 am
Updated: January 10, 2019 7:24 am

Police investigate fatal shooting in Etobicoke

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Toronto police investigate a shooting at Elmhurst Drive and Rewater Drive in Etobicoke on Jan. 9, 2018.

Max Trotta/Global News
One person has died in hospital following a shooting in Etobicoke late Wednesday evening.

Toronto police responded to a call around 9:19 p.m. at Elmhurst Drive and Redwater Drive just west of Islington Avenue.

A person was located with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

The age and gender of the deceased has not been released.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the homicide unit at 416-808-7400.

The shooting death is the city’s third homicide of 2019.

