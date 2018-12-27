Crime
December 27, 2018 10:14 am
Updated: December 27, 2018 11:17 am

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders holds year-end news conference

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders is seen in an undated handout photo.

Global News
Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders will be holding his year-end news conference Thursday morning.

Saunders is scheduled to speak with reporters at 10:30 a.m. at police headquarters.

He is expected to comment on several high-profile investigations, including charges laid against alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur and Alek Minassian, who is accused of killing 10 people during the Yonge Street van attack.

The service has also dealt with a record-high number of homicides in Toronto this year. As of Wednesday morning, there were 95 homicide victims.

Saunders was appointed police chief in 2015.

