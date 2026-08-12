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Crime

Montreal police chief says he has experienced racial profiling from both sides

By Charlotte Glorieux The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2026 1:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal police chief faces calls for independent probe into racism allegations'
Montreal police chief faces calls for independent probe into racism allegations
WATCH: Montreal police chief faces calls for independent probe into racism allegations
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Montreal police Chief Fady Dagher says he has experienced racial profiling from both sides as a victim and as a perpetrator.

Dagher admits in an interview he racially profiled people while working with the Montreal police anti-gang squad in the 1990s.

He says he had a conversation with a street-gang member that opened his eyes and led him to change his approach.

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Dagher also says he was on the receiving end of racial profiling following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, including while travelling through airports in Canada and abroad.

Born in Ivory Coast to parents of Lebanese origin, Dagher is the first racialized person to lead the Montreal police.

Dagher made the comments one day after he was grilled by residents at a public meeting about a racism and misconduct scandal at a local police station.

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The allegations led Montreal police to dismantle a 16-member patrol unit at its Montréal-Nord station in June.

Three officers from the unit were suspended.

Dagher says the suspensions stem from two separate incidents involving two complainants.

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