Police identify Toronto’s 95th homicide victim after downtown Toronto shooting

Toronto police have identified a 34-year-old man as the city’s 95th homicide victim after he was shot near the entertainment district in downtown Toronto on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a shooting call at around 12:10 a.m. on Dec. 19 to the area of King Street West and Spadina Avenue.

READ MORE: Man shot and killed on downtown Toronto street

Investigators said Edwin “Chris” Humberto Velasquez of Toronto, was walking with a group of people when he was approached by the suspect and was shot multiple times.

Velasquez was transported to hospital for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Officers have also released video surveillance of the suspect driving away after the incident.

READ MORE: Police identify man fatally shot in North York

Investigators said the suspect fled the area in what they believe is a blue Mazda with the licence plate ATVP 407. However, police said the plate is not associated with the vehicle.

Police said a woman who was also walking in the area suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the process and was taken to hospital for treatment.

READ MORE: Police identify victim found dead with gunshot wounds after car crashes off west-end Toronto road

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.