Man shot and killed on downtown Toronto street

A man has died after he was shot on King Street West in downtown Toronto early Wednesday morning.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the major downtown corridor, west of Spadina Avenue, just before 12:15 a.m.

Insp. Darren Alldrit told reporters that officers received numerous calls reporting the sounds of gunshots. He said officers conducting a RIDE spot check on Spadina Avenue nearby heard the gunfire.

“[The officers] immediately ran to the scene where they located a male and a female who had suffered gunshot wounds,” Alldrit said.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the male victim was in his 20s and was rushed to a downtown trauma centre in life-threatening condition. Alldrit said the man died at hospital.

The spokesperson said the woman, who is in her 20s, was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury.

As of Wednesday morning, police said suspect information was unavailable.

The man’s death marks Toronto’s 95th homicide of 2018.

Meanwhile, Alldrit asked area business owners to review their surveillance video systems. He also encouraged drivers to check their dash cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

