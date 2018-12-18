Man dead after shooting in North York

Toronto police say a man is dead following a shooting in North York early Tuesday.

Authorities said emergency crews were called around 6:17 a.m. to the outside of an apartment building on San Romanoway near Jane Street and Finch Avenue.

Toronto paramedics said they responded to the scene but did not transport a patient to hospital.

The age and identity of the victim have not been released.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

The fatal shooting is the city’s 94th homicide of 2018.