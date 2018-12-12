Shooting victim dead after car crashes off west-end Toronto road
Toronto police say a male shooting victim has died after the vehicle he was travelling in drove off a road in the city’s west end Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to Islington Avenue near St. Andrews Boulevard, north of Dixon Road, at around 6:20 p.m.
READ MORE: COMMENTARY — Another look at Toronto’s ‘record’ murder numbers
A Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson referred questions about the victim, who died at the scene, to police.
Officers said the homicide squad was called in to take over the investigation.
READ MORE: Man found dead after daytime Scarborough shooting marks new Toronto homicide record
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.