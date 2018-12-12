Crime
December 12, 2018 8:40 pm
Updated: December 12, 2018 9:18 pm

Shooting victim dead after car crashes off west-end Toronto road

The incident happened on Islington Avenue early Wednesday evening.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
Toronto police say a male shooting victim has died after the vehicle he was travelling in drove off a road in the city’s west end Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Islington Avenue near St. Andrews Boulevard, north of Dixon Road, at around 6:20 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson referred questions about the victim, who died at the scene, to police.

Officers said the homicide squad was called in to take over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

