Shooting victim dead after car crashes off west-end Toronto road

Toronto police say a male shooting victim has died after the vehicle he was travelling in drove off a road in the city’s west end Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Islington Avenue near St. Andrews Boulevard, north of Dixon Road, at around 6:20 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson referred questions about the victim, who died at the scene, to police.

Officers said the homicide squad was called in to take over the investigation.

