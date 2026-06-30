Saskatoon police engaged in standoff, asking drivers to avoid block of Melrose Avenue

Saskatoon police officers are engaging in a standoff with a woman on Melrose Avenue, the service said.
It began just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday when officers arrived at a home on the 2500 block of Melrose Avenue with an arrest warrant, the Saskatoon Police Service wrote in a news release.
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Police say the woman inside is refusing to leave the home or co-operate with the service.
Saskatoon police said its tactical support unit and crisis negotiation team are at the site and is asking drivers to avoid the area.
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