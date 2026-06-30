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Crime

Saskatoon police engaged in standoff, asking drivers to avoid block of Melrose Avenue

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted June 30, 2026 5:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Resources available to support victims and survivors of crime'
Resources available to support victims and survivors of crime
RELATED: Resources available to support victims and survivors of crime – May 11, 2026
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Saskatoon police officers are engaging in a standoff with a woman on Melrose Avenue, the service said.

It began just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday when officers arrived at a home on the 2500 block of Melrose Avenue with an arrest warrant, the Saskatoon Police Service wrote in a news release.

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Police say the woman inside is refusing to leave the home or co-operate with the service.

Saskatoon police said its tactical support unit and crisis negotiation team are at the site and is asking drivers to avoid the area.

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