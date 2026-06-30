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Crime

Central Saskatchewan shooting leaves man injured, 2 suspects outstanding

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted June 30, 2026 1:51 pm
1 min read
RCMP officers in Saskatchewan are searching for two suspects after a man was shot on the side of a road near Cando. View image in full screen
RCMP officers in Saskatchewan are searching for two suspects after a man was shot on the side of a road near Cando. Jason Franson / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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Two suspects believed to be connected to Saturday’s early morning shooting in west-central Saskatchewan are on the loose, according to Battlefords RCMP.

The shooting occurred before 3:45 a.m. Saturday, police wrote in a news release.

A passerby approached a dark-coloured Dodge truck stopped at the side of a road near Cando, approximately 150 kilometres west of Saskatoon, RCMP said.

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He was trying to check on its occupants before the driver got out and shot him, the RCMP said. The driver and his passenger then took off in the truck.

The victim was taken to a hospital in North Battleford with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Both people inside the car were believed to be men.

No further description of the driver was provided. The passenger was described by the RCMP as a tall man who wore a face covering during the incident.

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