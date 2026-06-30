Central Saskatchewan shooting leaves man injured, 2 suspects outstanding

Send this page to someone via email

Two suspects believed to be connected to Saturday’s early morning shooting in west-central Saskatchewan are on the loose, according to Battlefords RCMP.

The shooting occurred before 3:45 a.m. Saturday, police wrote in a news release.

A passerby approached a dark-coloured Dodge truck stopped at the side of a road near Cando, approximately 150 kilometres west of Saskatoon, RCMP said.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He was trying to check on its occupants before the driver got out and shot him, the RCMP said. The driver and his passenger then took off in the truck.

The victim was taken to a hospital in North Battleford with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Both people inside the car were believed to be men.

No further description of the driver was provided. The passenger was described by the RCMP as a tall man who wore a face covering during the incident.