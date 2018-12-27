Top 10 Calgary stories of 2018

As the year comes to a close, Global News is taking a look back at the Top 10 stories of 2018 as determined by our readers.

From tragedy on a Saskatchewan highway that touched the entire country, to wacky weather, here are the stories that kept Calgary-area readers captivated in 2018.

Snow in April is no joke for Calgarians, with many focusing their attention on the forecasted major dump the region would see on the Easter weekend.

A snowfall warning was issued for areas southwest of Calgary, with Environment Canada predicting as much as 10 to 20 centimetres of the white stuff could accumulate by the end of the weekend.

A man vacationing with family was the victim of a shooting along a rural Alberta highway that RCMP initially believed may have been motivated by road rage.

The 60-year-old German tourist suffered life-altering injuries after receiving a bullet to the head, shot from a passing vehicle.

Investigators later determined the shooting wasn’t random, but the tourists’ vehicle wasn’t the intended target. He has since gone back to Germany to continue his recovery.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder along with several other offences in relation to the shooting.

Calgary police launched an investigation into claims from three young women that one of them had been the victim of a hit and run after refusing a man’s advances.

Breanna Higgins said she was with two friends when she was approached by a man at Cowboys Casino nightclub, but when she said no, things turned violent. The man reportedly spat at her before the altercation followed the group into the underground parkade, where the man got into his truck and tried to back into her.

When she got out of the way, the man then reportedly drove forward, hitting her friend Emily Law and injuring her face.

Police said on Dec. 20 the investigation into the incident, which was only partially captured on CCTV video, had concluded and no charges had been laid.

A loaded firearm was seized and 10 people were arrested after multiple gunshots were reportedly fired in an Airdrie community.

Officers said two vehicles were involved in the incident, which were seen chasing each other. Witnesses at the scene said people in the vehicles were seen shooting at each other.

A young Indigenous boy and his family tried to turn a devastating situation at school into a wider message about cultural awareness after the 11-year-old’s braid was reportedly cut by another student.

Rafe Vadnais, a Grade 6 student, said part of his braid was cut on the first day he felt confident enough to wear the braid to class.

The Calgary Board of Education said at the time the school in question was made aware of the incident and was responding accordingly, adding it “believes in creating inclusive learning environments where all students feel included, safe, valued and supported in their learning.”

A one-time snowfall that could be as much as a month’s worth of the white stuff would be alarming enough on its own, but the fact that it was due to fall well into spring had Calgarians paying close attention to the weather forecast.

A snowfall warning had been issued for the region with experts predicting as much as 10 to 20 centimetres of snow could fall in just 24 hours.

Calgary typically sees about 19 centimetres of snow fall through the entire month of April. By April 14, 2018, the city had already seen about 16 centimetres fall.

A 12-year-old Calgary boy with autism, ADHD and anxiety disorder, was admitted to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in August with a fractured skull, partial hearing loss and external injuries, according to his parents, following an altercation with police.

Jack Parcells’ parents said he was acting erratically and hadn’t taken his medication when they called police, who they hoped would take their son to the hospital to receive mental-health treatment.

Instead, his parents said he was slammed onto the ground by an officer. The incident was handed over to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

ASIRT released a statement a day later suggesting the boy had been struggling with the officers before the injuries happened. The boy’s father refuted those claims.

The devastation of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on a rural Saskatchewan highway struck a chord with people across the world and the country, especially in the Calgary area and Alberta — where some of the injured and killed players called home.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 injured when the bus carrying the team collided with a semi-trailer at an intersection near Tisdale, Sask.

The tragic crash prompted an outpouring of love and support from thousands and the GoFundMe created to raise money for the players and their families was one of the biggest in the crowdfunding site’s history.

The driver of the semi-truck was charged in July with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Officials are discussing putting a permanent memorial to the victims at the site of the crash.

A sign outside a Calgary bar that read, “Guys, no shirt, no service. Ladies, no shirt, no charge,” didn’t sit well with a number of passersby on a busy downtown street.

After a photo of the sign outside Hostel Bar on 17 Avenue S.W. was posted on the social media site Reddit, people were quick voice their concerns with the “offensive and disgusting” message.

A University of Calgary professor told Global News it pointed to the pervasive culture of sexual harassment in the bar industry.

The story of Elias, who was born with a rare condition that meant his skin was as fragile and delicate as a butterfly’s wings, resonated with readers across the province and country.

Elias’ parents were bracing for the possibility, as his father was also born with the same genetic condition, meaning there was a 50 per cent chance his children could also have it.

In an update from Elias’ mom on Facebook on Dec. 18, she said he was growing and eating well despite continuing to struggle with things like teething and persistent blisters.