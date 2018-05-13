10 people arrested after gunshots fired in Airdrie

RCMP were called to reports of multiple gunshots being fired in the Airdrie community of Kings Heights on Saturday night.

RCMP say the incident involved a black Lincoln SUV and a white Mercedes SUV in Kingsmere Cove.

Officers arrived on scene just before 11 p.m. and both vehicles were seen chasing one another. The suspect vehicles were eventually cornered along Highland Park Boulevard.

Officers arrested 10 people in what they called a high-risk arrest. One person was treated on scene for minor injuries.

RCMP Police Dog Services and Special Tactical Operations were used to search for firearms. A search around Highland Park Boulevard turned up a loaded firearm.

The matter is still under investigation.