May 13, 2018 1:29 pm
Updated: May 13, 2018 1:31 pm

10 people arrested after gunshots fired in Airdrie

By Anchor  Global News

RCMP members go door-to-door Sunday morning in Airdrie, May 13, 2018.

Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News
RCMP were called to reports of multiple gunshots being fired in the Airdrie community of Kings Heights on Saturday night.

RCMP say the incident involved a black Lincoln SUV and a white Mercedes SUV in Kingsmere Cove.

Officers arrived on scene just before 11 p.m. and both vehicles were seen chasing one another. The suspect vehicles were eventually cornered along Highland Park Boulevard.

Officers arrested 10 people in what they called a high-risk arrest. One person was treated on scene for minor injuries.

RCMP Police Dog Services and Special Tactical Operations were used to search for firearms. A search around Highland Park Boulevard turned up a loaded firearm.

The matter is still under investigation.

