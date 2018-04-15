Weather
April 15, 2018 7:20 pm

Calgary could see a month’s worth of snow in just over 24 hours

By Weather Anchor  Global News

Some weather models suggest up to 20 centimetres of snow is possible in Calgary by Monday night.

Global Calgary
A A

The city of Calgary is under a snowfall warning, as a spring system is forecast to hit the prairies.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Sunday afternoon for areas along the foothills, east to QE2 highway and north to Hinton and Grande Cache. Okotoks, High River, Pincher Creek, Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds and Sundre are all included in the warning.

More snow is expected in central and southern Alberta Monday.

Global Calgary

The federal weather agency warned a Pacific disturbance was expected to move into Alberta Sunday night bringing heavy wet snow.

“Snow will begin Sunday night and continue through Monday. Snow will start to taper off Monday afternoon in the south and Monday night in central regions.”

Models suggest between 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is likely in areas off of the foothills, like Calgary, with heavier accumulations possible in higher elevations closer to the mountains.

Global Calgary

With temperatures around 0 C late Sunday, it is possible freezing rain could precede the snow Monday morning, making roads and sidewalks icy.

Calgary typically sees 18.8 centimetres of snow in the month of April, making it the second snowiest month historically.

As of April 14, 2018 the city had officially recorded 16.1 centimetres.

Global News