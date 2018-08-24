Father objects to suggestion Calgary boy with autism was ‘struggling with officers’ before suffering injuries

Alberta’s police watchdog says a 12-year-old boy with mental health concerns was described as being “uncontrollable and causing damage within the residence” when Calgary officers were called to the Cougar Ridge neighbourhood on Aug. 21 at around 6 p.m.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) released a statement with new details Friday, after the parents of Jack Parcells came forward to Global News about the alleged assault. His parents told Global News the boy has autism, anxiety and ADHD.

“Police determined that the youth may have been off his prescribed medication for several days and was confined to his locked bedroom at the time of the call,” the statement said.

According to ASIRT, Calgary police officers – acting on a request to transport the boy to hospital – escorted the boy to their vehicle, where he is “believed to have sustained a serious head injury.”

Jack’s parents, Doug and Mary Ann Parcells, said he remains in hospital recovering from a fractured skull, partial hearing loss and other external injuries.

“Jack is doing OK, still no hearing on the right side,” Doug said Friday afternoon. “He is also getting the mental health support now that we were trying to get him. Two ASIRT detectives came out to the house and interviewed us last night. Based on that meeting, we feel that there will be a complete and proper investigation.”

The parents allege Calgary police assaulted the boy after the situation escalated.

At the time of the incident, ASIRT said “the youth was struggling with officers”—a characterization Doug Parcells objects to.

“[The] two officers were never needed to be together to control Jack. Jack was not out of control,” he said.

ASIRT said the boy was not handcuffed and had not yet been placed in the police vehicle when the incident happened.

“Police were advised that the youth had been in the care of other family members for several days and exhibited behavioural concerns upon returning to his parents,” the statement read.

EMS was called and took the boy to hospital where his parents learned that he had suffered a fracture to his skull, ASIRT said.

ASIRT said no other details will be provided until its investigation has ended.

Calgary police released a statement Thursday, saying its members take any in-custody injury seriously–“especially those involving a minor”–and added the incident did not have “the outcome that anyone involved wanted.”

With files from Jill Croteau