Calgary’s Top 10 stories of 2017

As 2017 comes to an end, Global Calgary is looking back on the stories that captivated readers this year and kept them interested.

From electing a new city council to a video of a racist tirade at a grocery store in the city, here’s a list of the Calgary-area stories that resonated the most with readers in 2017.

10.) Tragic death outside Foothills Medical Centre highlights crisis support

Ambulances were briefly diverted from Foothills Medical Centre on Jan. 17 after a man shot himself outside the hospital’s emergency room.

The incident caused chaos in the time that followed, but the emergency room was not shut down.

Officials said the man’s death highlighted the need for more crisis supports.

9.) Calgary NHL prospect Jaret Anderson-Dolan proud to share story of being raised by 2 moms

Jaret Anderson-Dolan opened up to Global News in June about his journey to the NHL and being raised by two moms.

The young Calgary hockey hopeful was drafted into the NHL and wanted to use that opportunity to be a voice for the LGBTQ community in hockey.

“If I can have an impact in the community that way and kind of show somebody in the same situation, I have the same thing going on and it’s nothing to be ashamed of, you should be proud of it,” he said at the time.

8.) Girl’s throat cut in afternoon attack in Okotoks

A social media post from an Okotoks mother claiming her daughter had been attacked in their backyard and a knife held to her throat spread like wildfire and sparked an RCMP investigation.

RCMP later determined the events didn’t happen as initially reported and the investigation was concluded.

7.) Alberta driver gets speeding ticket for going 1 km/h over limit

An Alberta driver that passed a peace officer on a highway in Sturgeon County received a ticket for going just one kilometre over the speed limit.

The story quickly picked up speed, with a social media post about the ticket receiving hundreds of shares and comments and gaining national attention.

Because the ticket was issued based on a speed estimate instead of using a radar or laser, the ticket was rescinded. The driver told Global News once the ticket was rescinded he just wanted to “move on.”

6.) Video captures racist tirade at Calgary Superstore

A northeast Calgary Superstore employee was the target of a customer’s racist tirade that was caught video in early December.

The customer reportedly got angry after one of his items was double-scanned, leading him to yell racist insults at the store clerk.

In the video, a man is heard saying “bomb-making motherf*****.” When another customer tried to intervene, the man then got physical with the customer and pushed him.

After talking with the victim who was pushed, Calgary police laid charges.

5.) Calgary fire captain’s death shines a light on first responders struggling with mental health

As Barry Dawson’s fiancée grieved the life of her lost companion, she highlighted the struggle the former firefighter faced before taking his own life in November.

Dawson worked for the Calgary Fire Department for 17 years and was a well-respected leader. But he struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder which eventually took over every aspect of his life.

Melissa Murray said Dawson didn’t seek help from the fire department because of the stigma that surrounds mental health issues among first responders.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that there are many of our colleagues in EMS and police and fire that are struggling with mental health issues and anxiety. I just plead with them to set aside reputation and fears and the ‘suck it up factor,’ and get help,” she said.

4.) News blooper: Global Calgary anchors lose it over ‘swinging’ mistake

Calgary’s Global News Morning is not without its occasional morning blooper. Maybe it’s the early hours?

On June 20, the anchors found themselves in a fit of laughter on air after meteorologist Jordan Witzel confused the ParticiPACTION 150 Play List activity of the day “swinging” with a different kind of pastime.

The mix-up even prompted ParticiPACTION to post a video on their Facebook page, which featured playground swings and read: “This is what we meant by swinging.”

3.) Longtime Calgary restaurant closes in wake of ‘ever-increasing city property taxes’

Abruzzo Ristorante was one of many restaurants to close their doors this year, citing issues like increasing property taxes and construction delays affecting the bottom line.

The Italian restaurant in downtown Calgary served customers for 29 years. Since its closure, construction along 17 Avenue S.W., as well as property tax increases, have been cited as the reasons a number of local business have shut their doors.

2.) Outrage after Calgary school board trustee candidate blames LGBTQ for Edmonton terror attack

Our second most-read story came after a Calgary school board trustee candidate’s Facebook post sparked widespread outrage. In it, she claimed the LGBTQ community was partly to blame for a terrorist attack in downtown Edmonton.

Five people were injured in what police called an act of terrorism when a man erratically drove a vehicle and then a U-Haul truck through the city hitting pedestrians.

In a statement to Global News, Karen Draper said the post was “somewhat in response to the private and public slandering I have had from the LGBT community over my opposition to the GSA and SOGI123 curriculum.”

1.) 2017 Calgary election results

Global Calgary’s top story not only broke the record for our website — it broke a national online record, too.

On Oct. 16, thousands of voters flocked to polling stations across Calgary to cast their ballots for the next city council and mayor.

Then, they tuned into Global Calgary’s live, up-to-the-minute coverage of the unfolding election night. The results page netted the highest-ever traffic for a municipal election on Globalnews.ca.

Voters elected four new city councillors and re-elected Mayor Naheed Nenshi for his third consecutive term in office.

The night wasn’t without its struggles, though, as long lines at polling stations and ballot shortages made for some tense moments as polls were set to close.

