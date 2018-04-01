It’s no April Fool’s joke: More snow for southern Alberta

Another round of wintery weather will hit southern Alberta Easter Sunday. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for areas in southwestern parts of our province early Sunday morning. As of 11:45 a.m., a number of areas remain under the warning, including:

Cardston

Fort Macleod

Magrath

Crowsnest Pass

Pincher Creek

Waterton Lakes National Park

Lethbridge

Taber

Milk River

Environment Canada says total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected in those areas by Monday afternoon.

A system bringing moisture from the Pacific will bring precipitation in the form of snow to our province by Sunday afternoon. The snow will get heavier tonight before it tapers off on Monday.

Heavy snow will fall along the foothills.

Calgary is not under a snowfall warning, but automated snowfall models indicate our city could see three to eight centimetres of snow by late Monday night.

Cold arctic air will continue to dominate our temperatures in southern Alberta as daytime highs remain below seasonal all weekend long.

Here in Calgary, flurries will start this afternoon with a forecast high of -6 C, but with a light breeze from the north and east, it’ll feel more like -10.

Periods of snow are expected this evening.

The long-term forecast for Calgary looks chilly for the first week of April 2018.