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Weather

Rainfall warning issued for parts of B.C. as ‘robust’ storm moves in

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 28, 2026 2:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Climate Science: Why Canada’s weather warning system has changed'
Climate Science: Why Canada’s weather warning system has changed
FILE: Environment and Climate Change Canada has changed the way it issues weather alerts and warnings across the country. The new colour-coded system communicates not just what the weather will be, but also the potential impact on people and property. Global News Meteorologist Kristi Gordon explains why the change was made, and how it works. – Apr 5, 2026
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Parts of Southern B.C. and the Central Coast are set to receive a lot of rain Monday night and into Tuesday.

Environment Canada says a robust frontal system over the North Coast will gradually move over the Lower Mainland on Monday night, bringing heavy rain.

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Rainfall amounts of 50 to 70 millimetres are expected along with strong and gusty southeasterly winds, Environment Canada says.

The Central Coast could get up to 100 millimetres of rain.

The rainfall warning is in effect for:

  • Central Coast
  • Fraser Valley
  • Howe Sound
  • Metro Vancouver
  • North Coast
  • West Vancouver Island

The heavy rain is expected to ease on Tuesday afternoon, but the advisory says drivers should be aware of water pooling on roads and in low-lying areas.

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