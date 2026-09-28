Rainfall warning issued for parts of B.C. as ‘robust’ storm moves in

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Parts of Southern B.C. and the Central Coast are set to receive a lot of rain Monday night and into Tuesday.

Environment Canada says a robust frontal system over the North Coast will gradually move over the Lower Mainland on Monday night, bringing heavy rain.

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Rainfall amounts of 50 to 70 millimetres are expected along with strong and gusty southeasterly winds, Environment Canada says.

The Central Coast could get up to 100 millimetres of rain.

The rainfall warning is in effect for:

Central Coast

Fraser Valley

Howe Sound

Metro Vancouver

North Coast

West Vancouver Island

The heavy rain is expected to ease on Tuesday afternoon, but the advisory says drivers should be aware of water pooling on roads and in low-lying areas.