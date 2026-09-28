Rainfall warning issued for parts of B.C. as ‘robust’ storm moves in

Parts of Southern B.C. and the Central Coast are set to receive a lot of rain Monday night and into Tuesday.
Environment Canada says a robust frontal system over the North Coast will gradually move over the Lower Mainland on Monday night, bringing heavy rain.
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Rainfall amounts of 50 to 70 millimetres are expected along with strong and gusty southeasterly winds, Environment Canada says.
The Central Coast could get up to 100 millimetres of rain.
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The rainfall warning is in effect for:
- Central Coast
- Fraser Valley
- Howe Sound
- Metro Vancouver
- North Coast
- West Vancouver Island
The heavy rain is expected to ease on Tuesday afternoon, but the advisory says drivers should be aware of water pooling on roads and in low-lying areas.
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