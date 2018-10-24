Karen Redman wins race to replace Ken Seiling as Waterloo regional chair

After a delay, Karen Redman was elected chair of the Region of Waterloo on Tuesday night.

Redman steps into longtime Regional Chair Ken Seiling‘s big shoes, replacing the man who held the position for the last 33 years. He has chosen to retire.

“I am pleased to see Karen Redman elected to chair and am confident she will provide solid leadership, engage the community and serve with a caring responsible government,” Seiling said in a statement.

Waterloo region election results

Redman enjoyed overwhelming support in the election, collecting more than 60 per cent of the votes in her battle with former North Dumfries mayor Rob Deutschmann, former Waterloo councillor Jan d’Ailly and local business owner Jay Aissa.

The regional councillor has also served as a Kitchener MP and city councillor as well as having spent time on the public school board.

The results of the election were delayed for 24 hours after there were issues with the Dominion Voting system which forced Woolwich and Wellesley to allow voters an extra day to cast their ballots.

In Wellesley, Joe Nowak was re-elected as the township’s mayor by a very slim margin. He finished with just 23 more votes than Bernia Wheaton.

In Woolwich, there was very little mystery as Sandy Shantz was acclaimed for a second term as mayor.