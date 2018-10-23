Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky to return for 2nd term

Dave Jaworsky easily held on to his seat as Waterloo mayor Monday night.

Jaworsky collected more than 17,000 votes, well above his closest challenger, Kelly Steiss.

The lone upset of the night occurred in Ward 5, where Jen Vasic knocked off incumbent Mark Whaley.

Several local municipalities, including Wilmot and Woolrich, had issues with online voting, which prevented the region from announcing who would be the next regional chair.

Ken Seiling retired as regional chair after more than 30 years on the job.

The results of the election will be made official later in the week.