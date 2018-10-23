Politics
October 23, 2018 12:11 am
Updated: October 23, 2018 12:15 am

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky to return for 2nd term

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky was elected to a second term Monday night.

Facebook
A A

Dave Jaworsky easily held on to his seat as Waterloo mayor Monday night.

Jaworsky collected more than 17,000 votes, well above his closest challenger, Kelly Steiss.

READ MORE: City of Waterloo election results 2018

The lone upset of the night occurred in Ward 5, where Jen Vasic knocked off incumbent Mark Whaley.

Several local municipalities, including Wilmot and Woolrich, had issues with online voting, which prevented the region from announcing who would be the next regional chair.

READ MORE: Waterloo region election results 2018

Ken Seiling retired as regional chair after more than 30 years on the job.

The results of the election will be made official later in the week.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Chris Kolednik
Dave Jaworsky
Kelly Steiss
Ontario election 2018
Ontario municipal election
ontario municipal election 2018
Waterloo Election
Waterloo election 2018
Waterloo Election candidates
Waterloo Votes
WRvotes

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News