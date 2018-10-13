Ontario municipal election 2018: Regional Municipality of Waterloo
For the first time in more than 30 years, the Region of Waterloo will have a new chair as Ken Seiling has chosen to retire. Former Waterloo councillor Jan d’Ailly, longtime local politician Karen Redman, former North Dumfries mayor Robert Deutschmann and local businessman Jay Aissa have all thrown their names into what is sure to be an interesting race.
Candidates
Regional Chair
Jan d’Ailly
Karen Redman
Robert Deutschmann
Jay Aissa
Regional Councillors
Cambridge (2 to be elected)
Karl Kiefer (Incumbent)
Jeffrey Shaver
Helen Jowett (Incumbent)
Rob Brunette
John Florence
Kitchener (4 to be elected)
Elizabeth Clarke (Incumbent)
Tom Galloway (Incumbent)
Michael D. Harris
Tom Hiller
Jason House
Geoff Lorentz (Incumbent)
Ted Martin
Fauzia Mazhar
Kari Williams
Waterloo (2 to be elected)
(Robert) Bob Oberholtzer
Jim Erb
Jane Mitchell (Incumbent)
Sean Strickland (Incumbent)
Beisan Zubi
