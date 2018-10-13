Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Regional Municipality of Waterloo

By Staff Global News

The Regional Municipality of Waterloo is made up of the cities of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo as well as the townships of North Dumfries, Wilmot, Wellesley and Woolwich.

Google Maps
A A

For the first time in more than 30 years, the Region of Waterloo will have a new chair as Ken Seiling has chosen to retire. Former Waterloo councillor Jan d’Ailly, longtime local politician Karen Redman, former North Dumfries mayor Robert Deutschmann and local businessman Jay Aissa have all thrown their names into what is sure to be an interesting race.

Candidates

Regional Chair

Jan d’Ailly

Karen Redman

Robert Deutschmann

Jay Aissa

Story continues below

Regional Councillors

Cambridge (2 to be elected)

Karl Kiefer  (Incumbent)

Jeffrey Shaver

Helen Jowett  (Incumbent)

Rob Brunette

John Florence

Kitchener (4 to be elected)

Elizabeth Clarke  (Incumbent)

Tom Galloway  (Incumbent)

Michael D. Harris

Tom Hiller

Jason House

Geoff Lorentz  (Incumbent)

Ted Martin

Fauzia Mazhar

Kari Williams

Waterloo (2 to be elected)

(Robert) Bob Oberholtzer

Jim Erb

Jane Mitchell (Incumbent)

Sean Strickland (Incumbent)

Beisan Zubi

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Jan d'Ailly
Jay Aissa
Karen Redman
Ontario Election
Ontario municipal election
ontario municipal election 2018
Regional Municipality of Waterloo election
Regional Municipality of Waterloo municipal election
Robert Deutschmann
Waterloo region election 2018
Waterloo region election candidates

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News