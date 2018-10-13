Politics
Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of North Dumfries

By Staff Global News

North Dumfries includes Ayr, Branchton, Clyde, Reidsville and Roseville.

After 14 years on council, Sue Foxton was first elected as mayor of North Dumfries in 2014. Her bid for re-election will be challenged by Martin Harrison. While Ward 1 incumbent Rodney Rolleman was acclaimed, there will be a new councillor in Ward 3 as Gord Taylor has chosen to retire from politics. The public will get a chance to have their say on Neil Ritchie, who missed three straight months of council meetings at one point after suffering a concussion.

Candidates

Mayor

Sue Foxton (Incumbent)

Martin Harrison

Ward 1

Rodney Rolleman (Acclaimed) (Incumbent)

Ward 2

Sheila Harrison

Derrick Ostner (Incumbent)

Ward 3

Paul H. Cabral

John Clarke

Margaret McCreery

Ward 4

Pamela Gillespie

Neil Martin Ritchie (Incumbent)

Dawna Ward

