Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of North Dumfries

After 14 years on council, Sue Foxton was first elected as mayor of North Dumfries in 2014. Her bid for re-election will be challenged by Martin Harrison. While Ward 1 incumbent Rodney Rolleman was acclaimed, there will be a new councillor in Ward 3 as Gord Taylor has chosen to retire from politics. The public will get a chance to have their say on Neil Ritchie, who missed three straight months of council meetings at one point after suffering a concussion.

Candidates

Mayor

Sue Foxton (Incumbent)

Martin Harrison

Ward 1

Rodney Rolleman (Acclaimed) (Incumbent)

Ward 2

Sheila Harrison

Derrick Ostner (Incumbent)

Ward 3

Paul H. Cabral

John Clarke

Margaret McCreery

Ward 4

Pamela Gillespie

Neil Martin Ritchie (Incumbent)

Dawna Ward