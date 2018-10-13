Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of North Dumfries
After 14 years on council, Sue Foxton was first elected as mayor of North Dumfries in 2014. Her bid for re-election will be challenged by Martin Harrison. While Ward 1 incumbent Rodney Rolleman was acclaimed, there will be a new councillor in Ward 3 as Gord Taylor has chosen to retire from politics. The public will get a chance to have their say on Neil Ritchie, who missed three straight months of council meetings at one point after suffering a concussion.
Candidates
Mayor
Sue Foxton (Incumbent)
Martin Harrison
Ward 1
Rodney Rolleman (Acclaimed) (Incumbent)
Ward 2
Sheila Harrison
Derrick Ostner (Incumbent)
Ward 3
Paul H. Cabral
John Clarke
Margaret McCreery
Ward 4
Pamela Gillespie
Neil Martin Ritchie (Incumbent)
Dawna Ward
