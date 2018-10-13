Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Wilmot

Wilmot is comprised of the communities of Baden, Berlett's Corners, Haysville, Josephburg, Luxemburg, Mannheim, New Dundee, New Hamburg, New Prussia, Petersburg, Phillipsburg, St. Agatha, Schindelsteddle and Wilmot Centre.

First elected in 2010, Wilmot Mayor Les Armstrong will be seeking his third term in this fall’s election. He will be challenged by entrepreneur John Jordan, who is making his first foray into municipal politics.

Candidates

Mayor

Les Armstrong (Incumbent)

John Jordan

Ward 1

Angie Hallman

Rose Mailloux

Ward 2

Cheryl Gordijk (Acclaimed)

Ward 3

Kris Badrinarayan

Barry Fisher (Incumbent)

Elliot Fung

Sharon MacKenzie

Ward 4  (2 to be elected)

Jeff Gerber (Incumbent)

Steven Martin

Mark Murray (Incumbent)

Jennifer Pfenning

