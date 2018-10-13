Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Wilmot
First elected in 2010, Wilmot Mayor Les Armstrong will be seeking his third term in this fall’s election. He will be challenged by entrepreneur John Jordan, who is making his first foray into municipal politics.
Candidates
Mayor
Les Armstrong (Incumbent)
John Jordan
Ward 1
Angie Hallman
Rose Mailloux
Ward 2
Cheryl Gordijk (Acclaimed)
Ward 3
Kris Badrinarayan
Barry Fisher (Incumbent)
Elliot Fung
Sharon MacKenzie
Ward 4 (2 to be elected)
Jeff Gerber (Incumbent)
Steven Martin
Mark Murray (Incumbent)
Jennifer Pfenning
