October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Waterloo

By Staff Global News

The City of Waterloo has the smallest population of the three major cities in the Region of Waterloo.

Former Blackberry executive Dave Jaworsky was elected to his first term as mayor in 2014. His bid for re-election will be challenged by Kelly Steiss and Chris Kolednik, who are both pitching fiscal conservatism.

Candidates

Mayor

Dave Jaworsky (Incumbent)

Kelly Steiss

Chris Kolednik

Ward 1

Sandra Hanmer

Adam McCarthy

Robert Parent

Xia (Leia) Lei

Rainer Neufeld

Ward 2

Royce Bodaly

Janice Moore

Xin Tan

John Arthur McCarthy

Ward 3

Angela Vieth (Incumbent)

Kim Eckel

Ward 4

Diane Lynn Freeman (Incumbent)

Liangan Yin

Ward 5

Jen Vasic

Mark Whaley (Incumbent)

Ward 6

Jeff Henry (Incumbent)

William Hodgins

Oliver Campbell

Ward 7

Devon McKenzie

Rami Said

Tenille Bonoguore

Carol Parsons

Elizabeth Sproule

