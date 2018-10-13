Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Waterloo
Former Blackberry executive Dave Jaworsky was elected to his first term as mayor in 2014. His bid for re-election will be challenged by Kelly Steiss and Chris Kolednik, who are both pitching fiscal conservatism.
Candidates
Mayor
Dave Jaworsky (Incumbent)
Kelly Steiss
Chris Kolednik
Ward 1
Sandra Hanmer
Adam McCarthy
Robert Parent
Xia (Leia) Lei
Rainer Neufeld
Ward 2
Royce Bodaly
Janice Moore
Xin Tan
John Arthur McCarthy
Ward 3
Angela Vieth (Incumbent)
Kim Eckel
Ward 4
Diane Lynn Freeman (Incumbent)
Liangan Yin
Ward 5
Jen Vasic
Mark Whaley (Incumbent)
Ward 6
Jeff Henry (Incumbent)
William Hodgins
Oliver Campbell
Ward 7
Devon McKenzie
Rami Said
Tenille Bonoguore
Carol Parsons
Elizabeth Sproule
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.