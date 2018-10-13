Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Waterloo

Former Blackberry executive Dave Jaworsky was elected to his first term as mayor in 2014. His bid for re-election will be challenged by Kelly Steiss and Chris Kolednik, who are both pitching fiscal conservatism.

Candidates

Mayor

Dave Jaworsky (Incumbent)

Kelly Steiss

Chris Kolednik

Ward 1

Sandra Hanmer

Adam McCarthy

Robert Parent

Xia (Leia) Lei

Rainer Neufeld

Ward 2

Royce Bodaly

Janice Moore

Xin Tan

John Arthur McCarthy

Ward 3

Angela Vieth (Incumbent)

Kim Eckel

Ward 4

Diane Lynn Freeman (Incumbent)

Liangan Yin

Ward 5

Jen Vasic

Mark Whaley (Incumbent)

Ward 6

Jeff Henry (Incumbent)

William Hodgins

Oliver Campbell

Ward 7

Devon McKenzie

Rami Said

Tenille Bonoguore

Carol Parsons

Elizabeth Sproule