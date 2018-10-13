Ontario municipal election 2018 profiles
Voters across Ontario head to the polls on Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Below are profiles for 123 of the main elections in the province, including the City of Toronto, which was recently cut to 25 wards from 47.
For information on all 444 municipal elections happening on Oct. 22, visit Elections Ontario.
Alnwick/Haldimand Township
Cavan Monaghan Township
Centre Wellington
City of Barrie
City of Belleville
City of Brampton
City of Brantford
City of Brockville
City of Burlington
City of Cambridge
City of Cornwall
City of Dryden
City of Elliot Lake
City of Greater Sudbury
City of Guelph
City of Hamilton
City of Kawartha Lakes
City of Kenora
City of Kingston
City of Kitchener
City of London
City of Markham
City of Mississauga
City of Niagara Falls
City of North Bay
City of Orillia
City of Oshawa
City of Ottawa
City of Owen Sound
City of Peterborough
City of Pickering
City of Port Colborne
City of Quinte West
City of Sarnia
City of Sault Ste. Marie
City of St. Catharines
City of St. Thomas
City of Thunder Bay
City of Timmins
City of Toronto
City of Vaughan
City of Waterloo
City of Welland
City of Windsor
City of Woodstock
County of Brant
County of Dufferin
County of Prince Edward
County of Simcoe
County of Wellington
Cramahe Township
District Municipality of Muskoka
Hamilton Township
Municipality of Brighton
Municipality of Central Manitoulin
Municipality of Chatham-Kent
Municipality of Clarington
Municipality of Port Hope
North Kawartha Township
Regional Municipality of Durham
Regional Municipality of Halton
Regional Municipality of Waterloo
Town of Ajax
Town of Aurora
Town of Bancroft
Town of Bracebridge
Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury
Town of Caledon
Town of Cobourg
Town of Collingwood
Town of East Gwillimbury
Town of Erin
Town of Fort Erie
Town of Goderich
Town of Gore Bay
Town of Grand Valley
Town of Gravenhurst
Town of Grimsby
Town of Halton Hills
Town of Huntsville
Town of Ingersoll
Town of Innisfil
Town of Midland
Town of Milton
Town of Minto
Town of Mono
Town of New Tecumseth
Town of Newmarket
Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake
Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and The Islands
Town of Oakville
Town of Orangeville
Town of Perth
Town of Prescott
Town of Richmond Hill
Town of Shelburne
Town of Smiths Falls
Town of Tillsonburg
Town of Wasaga Beach
Town of Whitby
Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville
Township of Brock
Township of Central Frontenac
Township of Essa
Township of Frontenac Islands
Township of Georgian Bay
Township of Guelph/Eramosa
Township of King
Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands
Township of Mapleton
Township of Muskoka Lakes
Township of North Dumfries
Township of North Frontenac
Township of Norwich
Township of Oro-Medonte
Township of Puslinch
Township of Scugog
Township of South Frontenac
Township of Uxbridge
Township of Wellesley
Township of Wellington North
Township of Wilmot
Township of Woolwich
