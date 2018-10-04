Toronto city clerk to provide update on plans to carry out 25-ward election

City of Toronto staff are scheduled to provide an update on Thursday about plans for a 25-ward election later this month.

City clerk Ulli Watkiss and deputy city clerk Fiona Murray will be holding a briefing for reporters during a news conference at Toronto’s election headquarters.

The update comes two weeks after the Court of Appeal for Ontario granted the provincial government’s request to stay a lower court judge’s decision that set aside a law slashing the size of Toronto city council.

There will be 25 wards instead of 47 during the next term of council as a result of the stay being granted. The changes were set out in a law passed by the Ontario legislature called Bill 5, the Better Local Government Act.

Diane Dimmer, a lawyer for the City of Toronto, said during a submission at court on Sept. 18 that the city clerk was “much further along” in terms of the planning for a previously-approved 47-ward election than a 25-ward election.

During an emergency council meeting on Sept. 13, Watkiss said she retained independent legal counsel to ask if she has the ability to delay the Oct. 22 election date. It’s not clear what legal advice she received.

At the time, she expressed concerns it was becoming “virtually impossible” to hold a fair and accessible election on Oct. 22. However, Watkiss said city staff had contingency plans to accommodate a 25- or 47-ward model, including producing two sets of voter cards.

The City of Toronto typically holds nine advance voting days, but this year will see a shortened schedule of five days. Advance voting begins on Wednesday and happens between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Locations to vote on Election Day (Monday, Oct. 22) were uploaded to the City of Toronto’s MyVote website on Sept. 24. By typing in your address on that site, it will give you a personalized list of candidates, a ward map, voting locations and an ability to check if you’re on the voters’ list.

Voting hours on Oct. 22 are between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

MAP: The City of Toronto’s 25 new wards

