Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Woolwich

It will be a quiet night for the citizens of Woolwich as Mayor Sandy Shantz and Ward 3 councillors Murray Martin and Larry Shantz were all acclaimed. There will be a brand new councillor in Ward 2 as Peter Roe has decided to step away from municipal politics.

Candidates

Mayor

Sandy Shantz (Acclaimed)(incumbent)

Ward 1 (2 to be elected)

Julie-Anne Herteis (incumbent)

Scott McMillan

Patrick Merlihan (incumbent)

Ward 2

Fred Redekop

Eric Schwindt

Ward 3 (2 to be elected)

Murray Martin (Acclaimed) (incumbent)

Larry Shantz (Acclaimed) (incumbent)