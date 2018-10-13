Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Woolwich
It will be a quiet night for the citizens of Woolwich as Mayor Sandy Shantz and Ward 3 councillors Murray Martin and Larry Shantz were all acclaimed. There will be a brand new councillor in Ward 2 as Peter Roe has decided to step away from municipal politics.
Candidates
Mayor
Sandy Shantz (Acclaimed)(incumbent)
Ward 1 (2 to be elected)
Julie-Anne Herteis (incumbent)
Scott McMillan
Patrick Merlihan (incumbent)
Ward 2
Fred Redekop
Eric Schwindt
Ward 3 (2 to be elected)
Murray Martin (Acclaimed) (incumbent)
Larry Shantz (Acclaimed) (incumbent)
