October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Woolwich

By Staff Global News

Woolwich is comprised of the communities of Elmira, St. Jacobs, Breslau, Conestogo, Heidelberg, Maryhill, North Woolwich, Bloomingdale, Weissenburg, West Montrose, Floradale, Winterbourne, Crowsfoot Corners, Mundil, Weber, Shanz Station, Martin Grove Village, Eldale, and Zuber Corners.

It will be a quiet night for the citizens of Woolwich as Mayor Sandy Shantz and Ward 3 councillors Murray Martin and Larry Shantz were all acclaimed. There will be a brand new councillor in Ward 2 as Peter Roe has decided to step away from municipal politics.

Candidates

Mayor

Sandy Shantz (Acclaimed)(incumbent)

Ward 1  (2 to be elected)

Julie-Anne Herteis (incumbent)

Scott McMillan

Patrick Merlihan (incumbent)

Ward 2

Fred Redekop

Eric Schwindt

Ward 3   (2 to be elected)

Murray Martin  (Acclaimed) (incumbent)

Larry Shantz  (Acclaimed) (incumbent)

