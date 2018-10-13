Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Kitchener
A last-week surge in entries means Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic will have three challengers in this fall’s election. After two decades on council, he was elected mayor in 2014. In 2018, he will be challenged by newcomers Jiri Marek, Narine Sookram and Myron Daniel Steinman.
Candidates
Mayor
Jiri Marek
Narine Dat Sookram
Myron Daniel Steinman
Barry Vrbanovic (incumbent)
Ward 1
Scott Davey (Incumbent)
Marcus Drasdo
Aasia Khatoon
Susan Stark
Stephanie Stretch
Ward 2
Suresh Arangath
Regan Sunshine Brusse
Dave Schnider (Incumbent)
Fitzroy Vanderpool
Ward 3
John Gazzola (Incumbent)
James Howe
Paras Solanski
Robert Souliere
Ward 4
Florence Carbray
Julie Batista Geary
Wes Hill
Christine Michaud
Upneet (Sasha) Sidhu
Ward 5
Aizad Ahmad
Andres Fuentes
Kelly Galloway-Sealock (Incumbent)
Sonal Pandya
Ward 6
Narendra Grover
Paul Singh (Incumbent)
Ward 7
Hanna Domagala
Bil Ioannidis (Incumbent)
Dharmesh Patel
Ward 8
James Raymond Baskin
Zyg Janecki (Incumbent)
Margaret Johnston
Ward 9
Melissa Bowman
Debbie Chapman
Tia Rebecca Driver
Philip Molto
Steve Strohack
Ward 10
Sarah Marsh (Incumbent)
Peter Meier
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.