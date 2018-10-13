Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Kitchener

By Staff Global News

The City of Kitchener is the largest community in the Region of Waterloo.

Google Maps
A last-week surge in entries means Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic will have three challengers in this fall’s election. After two decades on council, he was elected mayor in 2014. In 2018, he will be challenged by newcomers Jiri Marek, Narine Sookram and Myron Daniel Steinman.

Candidates

Mayor

Jiri Marek

Narine Dat Sookram

Myron Daniel Steinman

Barry Vrbanovic (incumbent)

Ward 1

Scott Davey (Incumbent)

Marcus Drasdo

Aasia Khatoon

Susan Stark

Stephanie Stretch

Ward 2

Suresh Arangath

Regan Sunshine Brusse

Dave Schnider (Incumbent)

Fitzroy Vanderpool

Ward 3

John Gazzola (Incumbent)

James Howe

Paras Solanski

Robert Souliere

Ward 4

Florence Carbray

Julie Batista Geary

Wes Hill

Christine Michaud

Upneet (Sasha) Sidhu

Ward 5

Aizad Ahmad

Andres Fuentes

Kelly Galloway-Sealock (Incumbent)

Sonal Pandya

Ward 6

Narendra Grover

Paul Singh (Incumbent)

Ward 7

Hanna Domagala

Bil Ioannidis (Incumbent)

Dharmesh Patel

Ward 8

James Raymond Baskin

Zyg Janecki (Incumbent)

Margaret Johnston

Ward 9

Melissa Bowman

Debbie Chapman

Tia Rebecca Driver

Philip Molto

Steve Strohack

Ward 10

Sarah Marsh (Incumbent)

Peter Meier

