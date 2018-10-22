Waterloo region votes: Results from 2018 Municipal Election

While the incumbents will be favoured to take home top prize in most local mayoral races, there are some elected officials who are facing stiff competition and some have retired as well.

Longtime Cambridge Mayor Doug Craig and Wellesley Mayor Joe Nowak appear to have the most potential to be upset in 2018 out of the region’s mayors.

Craig is facing some stiff competition from former MPP Kathryn McGarry and former councillor Ben Tucci while Nowak is being challenged by Bernia Wheaton, who appears to have organized a credible campaign.

WATERLOO REGION RESULTS

In Kitchener, there will be at least two new councillors as the incumbents in Ward 4 and Ward 9 (Yvonne Fernandes Frank Etherington) both chose to step away from their positions.

Mayor Berry Vrbanovic will be seeking a second term in the city’s leadership role and he will face a trio of challengers in newcomers Jiri Marek, Narine Sookram and Myron Daniel Steinman.

In Waterloo, there will be at least three new faces as a trio of councillors have chosen not to return. Bob Mavin (Ward 1), Brian Bourke (Ward 2) and Melissa Durrell (Ward 7) are all not seeking re-election.

For the first time in more than 30 years, the Region of Waterloo will have a new chair as Ken Seiling has chosen to retire.

Longtime local politician Karen Redman appears to be the favourite to replace him but she is facing some stiff competition in former Waterloo councillor Jan d’Ailly, former North Dumfries mayor Robert Deutschmann and local businessman Jay Aissa.