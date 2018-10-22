Kathryn McGarry unseats Cambridge Mayor Doug Craig

Longtime Cambridge Mayor Doug Craig was ousted by Kathryn McGarry late Monday night.

McGarry, who served as a cabinet minister in the recently deposed Wynne government, was considered to have a strong chance of unseating Craig, although it was expected to be a much closer race than it was.

READ MORE: Cambridge election results 2018

McGarry collected almost half the vote in a five-candidate field that also included former Cambridge councillor Ben Tucci, who was making a return to city politics.

The night’s results were delayed after polls remained open due to online voting problems. Physical polls were open for an extra hour, while online voting remained open until 10 p.m.

Cambridge voters also held a referendum on ranked ballots.

READ MORE: Waterloo region election results 2018

Several other local municipalities, including Wilmot and Woolrich, had issues with online voting, which prevented the region from announcing who would be the next regional chair.

Ken Seiling retired as regional chair after more than 30 years on the job.