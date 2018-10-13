Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Cambridge

By Staff Global News

The City of Cambridge was formed in 1973 largely from the communities of Galt, Preston and Hespeler.

Longtime mayor Doug Craig will face some stiff competition this fall in what is sure to be one of the most interesting elections in the region. Mayor since 2000, he will be challenged by Randy Carter, Kathryn McGarry, Colin Tucker and Ben Tucci. McGarry, a former provincial cabinet minister, and Tucci, a longtime city councillor, would appear to pose the biggest threats to Craig.

Candidates

Mayor

Doug Craig (Incumbent)

Randy Carter

Kathryn McGarry

Colin Tucker

Ben Tucci

Ward 1

Kevin Hiebert

Ryan O’Hagan

Clifford Vanclief

Donna Reid (Incumbent)

Peter Crystal

Stewart Allan

Cliff Eggleton

Ward 2

Mike Devine (Incumbent)

Janice Lajeunesse

Jeff Richardson

Jaanus Kimsto

Jay Edward Brown

Ward 3

Michael Mann (Incumbent)

Tracy Hipel

Patricia Bercowski

Ward 4

Gary Price

Jan Liggett (Incumbent)

Edwin Friest

Ward 5

Pam Wolf (Incumbent)

Bill Kirby

Brett Wagner

Ward 6

Shannon Adshade (Incumbent)

Kurt L. Ditner

Peter Renco

Stephen Davis

Sandy Falkiner

Ward 7

Frank Monteiroe (Incumbent)

Ryan Coles

Connie Cody

Cody Botelho

Ward 8

Nicholas Ermeta (Incumbent)

Kenneth R. Bartlett

Carla Johnson

