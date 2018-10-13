Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Cambridge
Longtime mayor Doug Craig will face some stiff competition this fall in what is sure to be one of the most interesting elections in the region. Mayor since 2000, he will be challenged by Randy Carter, Kathryn McGarry, Colin Tucker and Ben Tucci. McGarry, a former provincial cabinet minister, and Tucci, a longtime city councillor, would appear to pose the biggest threats to Craig.
Candidates
Mayor
Doug Craig (Incumbent)
Randy Carter
Kathryn McGarry
Colin Tucker
Ben Tucci
Ward 1
Kevin Hiebert
Ryan O’Hagan
Clifford Vanclief
Donna Reid (Incumbent)
Peter Crystal
Stewart Allan
Cliff Eggleton
Ward 2
Mike Devine (Incumbent)
Janice Lajeunesse
Jeff Richardson
Jaanus Kimsto
Jay Edward Brown
Ward 3
Michael Mann (Incumbent)
Tracy Hipel
Patricia Bercowski
Ward 4
Gary Price
Jan Liggett (Incumbent)
Edwin Friest
Ward 5
Pam Wolf (Incumbent)
Bill Kirby
Brett Wagner
Ward 6
Shannon Adshade (Incumbent)
Kurt L. Ditner
Peter Renco
Stephen Davis
Sandy Falkiner
Ward 7
Frank Monteiroe (Incumbent)
Ryan Coles
Connie Cody
Cody Botelho
Ward 8
Nicholas Ermeta (Incumbent)
Kenneth R. Bartlett
Carla Johnson
