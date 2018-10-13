Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Wellesley
A A
After two terms on council, Joe Nowak was elected mayor of Wellesley in 2014. His bid for re-election will be challenged by Bernia Wheaton, an economic development officer for nearby Oxford County. The incumbents in Ward 1 (Shelley Wagner) and Ward 4 (Carl Smit) have been acclaimed.
Candidates
Mayor
Joe Nowak (Incumbent)
Bernia Wheaton
Ward 1
Shelley Wagner (Acclaimed)
Ward 2
Herb Neher (Incumbent)
Mark Witmer
Ward 3
Peter van der Maas (Incumbent)
Joyce Barker
Grant Kingsbury
Philip Morris
Ward 4
Carl Smit (Acclaimed)(Incumbent)
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.