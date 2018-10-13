Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Wellesley

After two terms on council, Joe Nowak was elected mayor of Wellesley in 2014. His bid for re-election will be challenged by Bernia Wheaton, an economic development officer for nearby Oxford County. The incumbents in Ward 1 (Shelley Wagner) and Ward 4 (Carl Smit) have been acclaimed.

Candidates

Mayor

Joe Nowak (Incumbent)

Bernia Wheaton

Ward 1

Shelley Wagner (Acclaimed)

Ward 2

Herb Neher (Incumbent)

Mark Witmer

Ward 3

Peter van der Maas (Incumbent)

Joyce Barker

Grant Kingsbury

Philip Morris

Ward 4

Carl Smit (Acclaimed)(Incumbent)