October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Wellesley

By Staff Global News

Wellesley includes Bamberg, Crosshill, Hawkesville, Heidelberg, Kingwood, Knight's Corners, Linwood, Macton, St. Clements, Wallenstein and Wellesley.

After two terms on council, Joe Nowak was elected mayor of Wellesley in 2014. His bid for re-election will be challenged by Bernia Wheaton, an economic development officer for nearby Oxford County. The incumbents in Ward 1 (Shelley Wagner) and Ward 4 (Carl Smit) have been acclaimed.

Candidates

Mayor

Joe Nowak (Incumbent)

Bernia Wheaton

Ward 1

Shelley Wagner (Acclaimed)

Ward 2

Herb Neher (Incumbent)

Mark Witmer

Ward 3

Peter van der Maas          (Incumbent)

Joyce Barker

Grant Kingsbury

Philip Morris

Ward 4

Carl Smit (Acclaimed)(Incumbent)

