2nd victim dies after stabbings outside of west-end Toronto mall

Toronto police say a second victim has died after three people were stabbed outside of a west-end mall earlier this month.

Emergency crews were called to a condominium on Sherway Gardens Road, just north of The West Mall and Evans Avenue, before 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 18. Police said a man and two boys were found with stab wounds. Two of the victims were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and the third was taken in non-life-threatening condition.

Police said the man, who officers have identified as 19-year-old Toronto resident Kristopher Quiroz-Brown, died in hospital on Wednesday.

Investigators previously said 15-year-old Mississauga resident Jack Meldrum succumbed to his injuries shortly after the stabbing. A 15-year-old boy was charged with second-degree murder in connection with Meldrum’s death.

Police haven’t said if charges have been laid in connection with Quiroz-Brown’s death, but a spokesperson said a suspect isn’t at large. Investigators are scheduled to provide an update on Thursday.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help Quiroz-Brown’s family with funeral expenses.

Meanwhile, anyone who may have witnessed the stabbings or may have information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

