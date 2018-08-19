Man dies after 3 people stabbed outside Etobicoke mall Saturday night

Toronto paramedics say one man is dead and two others remain in hospital after a stabbing outside an Etobicoke mall Saturday night.

Police said they were called to Sherway Gardens in the area of The Queensway and The West Mall around 9:45 p.m. with reports two people had been stabbed.

READ MORE: Man fatally shot inside downtown Toronto high-rise

Officers later confirmed with Global News three people had been stabbed, including a teenage boy.

Several males stabbed on Sherway Gardens Rd at a bus stop across from @CFSherway Mall. One victim not breathing, CPR in progress. Another victim is a 15-year-old boy, now rushed to hospital. @Peel_Paramedics @416TPSUnit pic.twitter.com/pcY9yrtSi2 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) August 19, 2018

They said a man in his 20s was taken to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition, where he later passed away.

A second victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where police said he underwent surgery. There is currently no update on his condition.

READ MORE: Man, 35, stabbed in east-end Toronto: Police

The third victim, a teenage boy, was taken to SickKids hospital with life-threatening injuries, paramedics said. Police later said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Stabbing:

Queensway Ave/ The West mall..

Reports that 2 people have been stabbed. 1 person's injury reported as serious.

Units are responding. #GO1527703^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 19, 2018

A police spokesperson told Global News Sunday morning there is no information on the suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Update: a third victim of the stabbing, a teenager is being taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. @TPS22Div #GO1527703^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 19, 2018