Man dies after 3 people stabbed outside Etobicoke mall Saturday night
Toronto paramedics say one man is dead and two others remain in hospital after a stabbing outside an Etobicoke mall Saturday night.
Police said they were called to Sherway Gardens in the area of The Queensway and The West Mall around 9:45 p.m. with reports two people had been stabbed.
Officers later confirmed with Global News three people had been stabbed, including a teenage boy.
They said a man in his 20s was taken to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition, where he later passed away.
A second victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where police said he underwent surgery. There is currently no update on his condition.
The third victim, a teenage boy, was taken to SickKids hospital with life-threatening injuries, paramedics said. Police later said his injuries were not life-threatening.
A police spokesperson told Global News Sunday morning there is no information on the suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
