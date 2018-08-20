Teen charged with 2nd-degree murder after 15-year-old stabbed outside of Toronto mall

Toronto police say a teen has been charged with second-degree murder after a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed outside of an Etobicoke mall on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to a condominium on Sherway Gardens Road, just north of The West Mall and Evans Avenue, before 9:45 p.m. with reports that multiple people were stabbed.

Police said a man and two boys were found with stab wounds. Paramedics took all of the victims to hospital. Two of the patients were in life-threatening condition and the third was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you saw Sherway Gardens Rd Toronto homicide stabbing victim 15yr old Jack Meldrum on Saturday Aug18/2018 please contact Detective Dickinson 416-808-7400 or David.Dickinson@TorontoPolice.on.ca. Anonymous Crime Stoppers tips 1-800-222-8477 https://t.co/OM9kqbucTI #GO1527703 pic.twitter.com/lQEHCxrNti — Homicide Squad (@TPSHomicide) August 20, 2018

The 15-year-old victim, who has been identified by police as Mississauga resident Jack Meldrum, died in hospital. As of Monday, police said the second victim was still listed in life-threatening condition after undergoing surgery.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested on Monday and charged in connection with Meldrum’s death. He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Toronto police homicide squad investigators said they are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen Meldrum, or may know anything about his whereabouts on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

0820 15:24 Homicide #62/2018 235 Sherway Gardens Road, Jack Meldrum, 15 https://t.co/s6ejFczgdo — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) August 20, 2018

The triple stabbing on Sherway Gardens Road is now a @TPSHomicide investigation. One of the three young male victims has died in hospital. Bus stop and condo complex remains sealed off. This is the 2nd stabbing homicide of the day in west #Toronto. pic.twitter.com/Mgo9KQkzVa — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) August 19, 2018