16-year-old girl identified as victim of fatal assault in Calgary

Calgary police have identified 16-year-old Angeline Boucher as the victim of a fatal stabbing in the southwest community of Woodlands early Wednesday morning.
Police initially reported that officers were called to the scene of a “serious assault” in the 2100 block of Woodview Drive at around 5:40 a.m. When they arrived, they located a person who was deceased. A large area was blocked off as officers conducted a search for evidence.
An autopsy conducted on Thursday confirmed the identity of the victim.
Police say they do not believe the attack was random, but nobody is in custody at this time.
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On Thursday, investigators issued a public plea for help recovering the weapon and are asking anyone who locates “an edged weapon” in the garbage or a recycling bin in the area to contact police at 403-266-1234.
They are also asking area residents to check their CCTV footage and are requesting anyone with information that may be useful to investigators to call them.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at Calgary Crime Stoppers or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.
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