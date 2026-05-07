Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

16-year-old girl identified as victim of fatal assault in Calgary

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 7, 2026 4:50 pm
1 min read
Calgary police say a 16-year-old girl was stabbed and killed in the southwest community of Woodlands early Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Calgary police say a 16-year-old girl was stabbed and killed in the southwest community of Woodlands early Wednesday morning. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police have identified 16-year-old Angeline Boucher as the victim of a fatal stabbing in the southwest community of Woodlands early Wednesday morning.

Police initially reported that officers were called to the scene of a “serious assault” in the 2100 block of Woodview Drive at around 5:40 a.m. When they arrived, they located a person who was deceased. A large area was blocked off as officers conducted a search for evidence.

Investigators taped off a large area in the 2100 block of Woodview Drive SW for most of the day on Wednesday as they searched for evidence, but so far they have not found the weapon believed to be used in the stabbing. View image in full screen
Investigators taped off a large area in the 2100 block of Woodview Drive SW for most of the day on Wednesday as they searched for evidence. Investigators have not yet located a weapon believed to be used in the stabbing. Global News

An autopsy conducted on Thursday confirmed the identity of the victim.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they do not believe the attack was random, but nobody is in custody at this time.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Thursday, investigators issued a public plea for help recovering the weapon and are asking anyone who locates “an edged weapon” in the garbage or a recycling bin in the area to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Police are asking area residents to check their CCTV footage for possible evidence and check garbage cans and recycling bins for an "edged weapon" that may have been used in the attack. View image in full screen
Police are asking area residents to review CCTV footage for possible evidence and check garbage cans and recycling bins for an ‘edged weapon’ that may have been used in the deadly attack. Global News

They are also asking area residents to check their CCTV footage and are requesting anyone with information that may be useful to investigators to call them.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at Calgary Crime Stoppers or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

Click to play video: 'Homicide unit investigating assault-related death in SW Calgary'
Homicide unit investigating assault-related death in SW Calgary

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices