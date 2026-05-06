1 person dead after assault in southwest Calgary community of Woodlands

Calgary police homicide investigators have been called in after a person died following what police said was “a serious assault” in the southwest Calgary community of Woodlands.
Police received a call around 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday to the 2100 block of Woodview Drive SW.
“When we arrived, we located a single individual who was deceased as a result of that assault,” said CPS Acting Insp. Mike Anderson.
Police taped off the crime scene and evidence markers could be seen scattered over a large area during the busy morning commute.
“When we respond to calls like this, it’s important to capture all the evidence available. Unfortunately, that necessitates a large crime scene and a little bit of inconvenience for local residents, but it’s part of us doing our job and being thorough and complete,” added Anderson.
One neighbourhood resident who spoke with Global News said her family recently moved to the area because they thought it was quiet, peaceful and “very family friendly.”
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“We thought it was a safer place to bring up our little guy,” said Christy Kloepper. “Seeing our street blocked off — my fiance’s car is blocked off, so you can’t even go to work because it’s a crime scene — is not exactly what we like in the first two months of living in this area.”
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“Pretty terrified to leave the house. Can’t say I really want to take my little one out for a walk,” Kloepper added.
Police confirm they have been speaking to several individuals, but so far, Anderson said nobody has been taken into custody.
There’s also no word yet on the identity of the victim.
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