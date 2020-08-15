Calgary senior left with ‘severe head injuries’ after assault on CTrain platform: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating after a senior was left with life-threatening injuries in an LRT platform assault on Saturday.

A man in his 30s assaulted the elderly man on the Sunnyside CTrain platform at 9 a.m., police said.

“The elderly man was struck down and fell onto the concrete platform,” police said in a news release. “He sustained severe head injuries.” Tweet This

The suspect ran away “immediately,” officers said. He has short hair and a prosthetic leg below his left knee, and was wearing a red T-shirt, white shorts and white running shoes.

If you have information, call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

