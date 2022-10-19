Woman in life-threatening condition after alleged group assault: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating after a woman was rushed to hospital after being assaulted downtown Wednesday morning.

Police tell Global News they got a call around 12:45 a.m. to the area of 8th Avenue and 1st Street SW for reports of a woman being assaulted. According to witness statements given to police, the woman was “assaulted by multiple offenders.”

The woman was rushed to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition. Around 8 a.m. police said the last they heard was that the woman was in undergoing emergency surgery.

Police are looking to speak with anyone in the area who may have witnessed the assault or anything leading up to it. They’re also asking nearby businesses to look at their security camera footage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.