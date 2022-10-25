Menu

Crime

Man dies following East Village assault, Calgary police say

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 8:00 am
Calgary police were called around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2022 to the Superstore stairs in East Village for reports of a man in medical distress who later died of his injuries at the scene.
Calgary police were called around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2022 to the Superstore stairs in East Village for reports of a man in medical distress who later died of his injuries at the scene. Global News

Calgary police say a man died from his injuries after an assault Tuesday morning officers say they’re looking for answers.

Police were called by someone who walked passed the 400 block of 6 Avenue S.E. around 1:20 a.m. and reported a man in medical distress on the sidewalk.

“Despite lifesaving efforts from witnesses and first responders, the man was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” police said.

Read more: Woman in life-threatening condition after alleged group assault: Calgary police

Evidence gathered at the scene suggests the man died as a result of a “fatal altercation,” according to police. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

If deemed a homicide, the man’s death would be Calgary’s 23rd homicide and the second in three days.

Calgary police were called around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2022 to the Superstore stairs in East Village for reports of a man in medical distress who later died of his injuries at the scene.
Calgary police were called around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2022 to the Superstore stairs in East Village for reports of a man in medical distress who later died of his injuries at the scene. Global News
Calgary police were called around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2022 to the Superstore stairs in East Village for reports of a man in medical distress who later died of his injuries at the scene. View image in full screen
Calgary police were called around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2022 to the Superstore stairs in East Village for reports of a man in medical distress who later died of his injuries at the scene. Global News

Police have yet to learn the man’s identity. Officers are now canvassing the neighbourhood to search for clues and speak to potential witnesses leading up to the man’s death.

Officers are also seeking security camera footage in the area.

Anyone with information can contact Calgary at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

