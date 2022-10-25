Man dies following East Village assault, Calgary police say

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say a man died from his injuries after an assault Tuesday morning officers say they’re looking for answers.

Police were called by someone who walked passed the 400 block of 6 Avenue S.E. around 1:20 a.m. and reported a man in medical distress on the sidewalk.

“Despite lifesaving efforts from witnesses and first responders, the man was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” police said.

Evidence gathered at the scene suggests the man died as a result of a “fatal altercation,” according to police. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

If deemed a homicide, the man’s death would be Calgary’s 23rd homicide and the second in three days.

Calgary police were called around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2022 to the Superstore stairs in East Village for reports of a man in medical distress who later died of his injuries at the scene.

Police have yet to learn the man’s identity. Officers are now canvassing the neighbourhood to search for clues and speak to potential witnesses leading up to the man’s death.

Officers are also seeking security camera footage in the area.

Anyone with information can contact Calgary at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

