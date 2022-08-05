Menu

Crime

CPS asks for public’s help in identifying Victoria Park assault suspect

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 1:08 pm
Calgary police are hoping the public can help them identify a suspect believed to be involved in an assault in June 2022.
Calgary police are hoping the public can help them identify a suspect believed to be involved in an assault in June 2022. Courtesy: Calgary Police

Calgary police are hoping the public can help them identify a suspect in an assault in the community of Victoria Park two months ago.

On June 5 around 12:05 a.m., police believe an assault took place involving two men — unknown to each other — outside of the Bacchus Karaoke & Bar, located at 270 14 Avenue S.E.

In a news release on Friday, police say the victim was walking along 14 Avenue with a group of friends when he was approached by an unknown man who engaged in a brief exchange and then struck the victim in the face. Police say the victim fell to the ground where he sustained minor head injuries and a concussion.

Read more: ASIRT investigating officer use of force during Calgary city hall break-in

Bystanders who witnessed the incident called for medical help and the victim was transported to a hospital at which time the assault was reported to CPS.

Calgary police are hoping the public can help them identify a suspect believed to be involved in an assault in June 2022.
Calgary police are hoping the public can help them identify a suspect believed to be involved in an assault in June 2022.

The suspect is described as approximately five foot six inches tall with brown hair and a beard. At the time of the incident, police say the suspect was wearing a dark-coloured leather jacket with a yellow horizontal stripe on the back, an olive-coloured hoodie underneath the jacket and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information can call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

