Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police arrest man in connection with unprovoked CTrain assault

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted June 23, 2022 12:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary police ask for public’s help finding assault suspects; report increase in violence downtown' Calgary police ask for public’s help finding assault suspects; report increase in violence downtown
Calgary police are asking for the public’s help finding two suspects connected to a violent assault at a downtown CTrain station. As Lauren Pullen reports, it comes amid a reported rise in violence downtown. – May 5, 2022

The Calgary Police Service says it has arrested and charged a man in relation to an unprovoked assault on a CTrain platform in April.

On April 18 just before 8 p.m., a man in his 50s entered a shelter on the City Hall LRT platform when an unknown man and unknown woman approached him. According to the police, the man grabbed the victim and threw him off the platform onto the train tracks headfirst.

Trending Stories

Officers say the suspects then fled the area, leaving the victim unconscious on the train tracks.

Read more: Calgary police seek suspects in CTrain assault

Police say they arrested Ilya Zianchurin, 32, on Tuesday in connection with the incident through tips from the public. He was charged with assault causing bodily harm and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 2.

Story continues below advertisement

The CPS says officers have identified the woman and are trying to locate her to discuss her involvement in the incident.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagCalgary Police tagCalgary Assault tagCalgary police investigation tagCalgary CTrain assault tagcalgary train station assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers