Calgary police seek suspects in CTrain assault

The Calgary Police Service is looking for two suspects believed to be connected to an unprovoked attack at the City Hall CTrain platform in April.

Police say a man in his 50s entered a shelter at the City Hall CTrain station just before 8 p.m. on April 18, when an unknown man and woman approached him.

According to a Thursday press release, the man grabbed the victim and threw him from the platform onto the train tracks headfirst. The suspects then fled the area, leaving the victim unconscious on the train tracks.

The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after transit officers located him and called for EMS.

View image in full screen A picture of the woman police say was involved in an unprovoked assault on a man at the City Hall CTrain station on April 18. Provided by the Calgary Police Service.

View image in full screen A picture of the man police say is involved in an unprovoked assault at the City Hall CTrain platform on April 18. Provided by the Calgary Police Service.

According to CPS, the man is described as approximately five foot eight with a slim build, short dark hair and dark, stubbled facial hair. He was wearing a brown bomber-style jacket and blue jeans and black dress shoes.

The woman is described as approximately five foot eight with a slim build. She was wearing a red hooded jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.